UAE quad bike injuries highlighted in plea for riders to follow safety measures

Doctors have encouraged <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2022/01/21/dubai-police-fine-18-quad-bike-rental-companies-for-breaching-safety-rules/" target="_blank">quad bikers</a> to follow safety measures more carefully to reduce the number of injuries recorded across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>. The activity is popular in the country but can lead to severe brain injuries and fractures. In the past year, Sharjah's Al Dhaid Hospital has treated about 300 cases related to quad biking accidents, Emirates Health Services said. Data from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/09/dubai-disability-event-embraces-technology-to-help-break-down-barriers/" target="_blank">Dubai Ambulance Service</a>, assessed by Research Square, analysed the severity of 226 injuries recorded between 2017 and 2021. High-profile incidents also highlight the risks. In October this year, three Emirati men were injured when their quad bike overturned in <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah" target="_blank">Sharjah’s</a> desert and had to be taken to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/successful-fire-drill-at-sharjahs-new-al-dhaid-hospital-1.324485" target="_blank">Al Dhaid Hospital</a>. A year earlier, in October, a French man sustained serious injuries in the Nazwa desert when his bike flipped over, requiring emergency rescue. In November 2020, two young <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati/" target="_blank">Emirati</a> men died and two others were seriously injured in separate quad bike accidents in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain" target="_blank">Al Ain</a>. These two incidents were attributed to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/12/09/dubai-police-seize-94-cars-and-motorbikes-for-reckless-driving-over-uae-union-day-weekend/" target="_blank">recklessness</a> and a failure to follow safety protocols. The latest safety measures include the mandatory use of protective gear including helmets, comprehensive insurance cover and a rule that you must be at least 16 years old to ride a quad bike without adult supervision. Dr Samer Saeed Suleiman, specialist and head of the accidents and emergency department at Al Dhaid Hospital, said both children and adults riding quad bikes without adequate protection are at risk of sustaining <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/26/dubai-police-run-over-accidents-2023/" target="_blank">life-threatening injuries.</a> “The injuries resulting from quad bike accidents are often severe due to the limited safety features of these vehicles,” said Dr Suleiman. “The most common injuries include head and brain trauma, rib fractures and lung injuries, liver and spleen damage leading to internal bleeding, as well as fractures of the spine and limbs.” “Head injuries, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/29/world-stroke-day-doctors-reveal-risk-factors-for-young-people-in-uae/" target="_blank">brain haemorrhages</a>, are the most dangerous and frequently observed,” Dr Suleiman said. “Internal abdominal bleeding and fractures of the ribs and extremities are also significant concerns.” A recent case at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi highlighted the risks. It involved a 12-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after a quad bike accident left his upper arm severed, connected only by a small piece of skin and muscle. Dr Ken Conti, a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon, led an eight-hour surgery to save the boy's arm. “The humerus was completely fractured, and the radial nerve was severed, along with severe damage to the brachial artery and vein,” he said. Doctors performed a bypass graft using a vein from the boy’s leg to restore blood flow, followed by the repair of the radial nerve by a plastic surgeon. The complex operation involved multiple surgical disciplines. Dr Suleiman stressed the importance of safety precautions to prevent such injuries. “Strict adherence to safety guidelines is crucial. Riders must avoid reckless behaviour, follow all rules set by authorities, and always use protective gear,” he said. “Check for obvious injuries and call emergency services immediately. Avoid moving the victim, especially if they are unconscious, and apply pressure to visible bleeding wounds.” A recent study published on Research Square assessed the temporal distribution of quad bike injuries between January 2017 and March 2021 using data from Dubai Ambulance. The study analysed 226 injury incidents to determine the factors associated with these accidents. The findings showed that injuries predominantly affected young male riders under 35, with both citizens and non-citizens equally involved. Rollovers were the most common type of accident, making up 73 per cent of incidents. Most injuries happened during the cooler winter months and peaked in the afternoon-evening hours, indicating the influence of seasonal conditions. Emirati riders were particularly prone to injuries in winter and at night. The seasonal peak in accidents highlighted the importance of installing emergency services near popular desert spots, especially in winter. The study suggests focusing on injury prevention campaigns for young riders and their guardians. It also advised increased surveillance during peak riding hours to mitigate risks associated with quad biking. The UAE has comprehensive regulations to ensure the safe use of quad bikes, protect riders and minimise accidents. Among the latest safety measures is the mandatory use of protective gear including helmets. Riders are prohibited from riding in residential and paved areas and must be mentally and physically fit to operate their vehicles. All riders must be at least 16 years old. Younger users are only permitted to ride under the supervision of a guardian, ensuring an extra layer of safety. All quad bikes must be registered and comprehensive insurance is mandatory for their operation. To legally ride a quad bike in the UAE, riders need a licence issued by the relevant authorities. Although there are no specific speed limits outlined for quad bikes, riders are expected to maintain a safe speed according to the terrain and environmental conditions. They must adhere to general traffic regulations and operate their vehicles in a manner that ensures full control, especially on rough and unpredictable terrains to prevent accidents. Thomas Edelman from Road Safety UAE highlighted the importance of adopting multiple measures to enhance the safety of quad bike use. “Public awareness campaigns are crucial to educate people on the risks associated with quad biking and the importance of adhering to safety guidelines,” he told <i>The National.</i> “By conducting regular safety checks we can reduce the likelihood of mechanical failures that could lead to accidents.” He said that establishing designated riding areas specifically for such vehicles could also be an effective measure. “Providing better training will improve riders' skills, making them more capable of handling challenging terrains and emergency situations”. He said that introducing these initiatives could reduce accidents and foster a culture of responsible quad bike use. “Ultimately, it's about creating a safer environment for everyone and promoting responsible behaviour,” he said.