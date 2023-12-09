Dubai Police seize 94 cars and motorbikes for reckless driving over UAE Union Day weekend

Dubai Police seized 94 vehicles and motorcycles for dangerous driving during the UAE Union Day long weekend.

The force said the drivers engaged in hazardous and reckless traffic behaviour in Al Ruwayyah, Jumeirah and other residential areas celebrating the country's 52nd Union Day.

“The offenders were involved in reckless driving, road stunts, causing disturbances in the emirate, unauthorised parades and gatherings, non-compliance with traffic rules, and disobeying police instructions,” Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of Dubai Police's traffic department, said.

Some offenders performed dangerous stunts on roads and obstructed traffic, while others had illegally modified their cars to make them noisier, he added.

In a video shared by Dubai Police, drivers are seen drifting – skidding sideways – in their cars while others perform doughnuts – spinning their cars in circles – in the middle of the road.

#News | Dubai Police Seizes 94 Cars and Motorcycles for Violating Union Day Celebration Safety Guidelines



Details:https://t.co/XWKYK8MsSI#YourSecurityOurHappiness#SmartSecureTogether pic.twitter.com/fd8LPNBfu2 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 9, 2023

Other violations included spraying silly string into cars, passengers hanging out of windows and sunroofs, and vehicles having unauthorised paint jobs and obscured licence plates.

Maj Gen Mazrouei said drivers engaged in reckless stunts and played loud music at desert camps, which caused disruption.

He confirmed that 94 vehicles and motorbikes were seized and 4,420 dangerous violations were recorded.

Read more Dubai motorist fined Dh50,000 and has car seized over reckless driving

Offenders will have to pay fines of up to Dh50,000 to have their impounded cars released.

Maj Gen Mazrouei urged parents to monitor their children's driving behaviour to prevent reckless and dangerous acts.

He stressed that parental advice would help to reduce serious traffic accidents, fatalities and severe injuries.