Recorded strokes have increased by 70 per cent around the world since 1990, due to changes in lifestyle, environmental factors and also better diagnoses. Pawan Singh / The National
World Stroke Day: UAE adults at greater risk due to smoking, vaping and poor air quality

Poor air quality viewed as harmful as smoking in global analysis of strokes

Nick Webster
October 29, 2024