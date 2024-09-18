An Egyptian couple chat at the top of a mountain area that looks over Cairo during a smoggy day. Reuters
Health

High temperatures and pollution driving rise in strokes across Middle East

Region has world’s highest levels of dangerous air pollution particles

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 18, 2024

