Dubai Police fine 18 quad bike rental companies for breaching safety rules

Dubai Police fined 18 quad bike rental companies in 2021 for failing to adhere to safety regulations.

Col Khalfan Al Jallaf, director of Dubai Tourist Police, said they also inspected 33 tourist camps in the Al Aweer area to ensure the companies were complying with safety rules.

The inspections were a part of annual campaigns carried out by the Dubai Tourism Police and the Roads and Transport Authority.

“Campaigns are conducted especially during winter when tourists and residents go to the desert for camping and other recreational activities,” Col Al Jallaf said.

Police in the country carry out regular campaigns to remind off-roaders about the safety rules regarding the use of quad bikes. Failure to follow the rules can lead to injuries and deaths.

In November 2020, two Emiratis were killed and two others were injured in separate quad bike accidents in Al Ain.

Abu Dhabi Police said both accidents were the result of reckless driving.

Rules that quad bike rental companies must follow

Businesses must ensure their quad bikes are not used on tarred roads. They should be licensed and must not be more than four years old. There is a Dh500 fine if people do not follow these rules.

Rental companies must provide fire extinguishers, first aid kits and protective gear in different sizes when renting out their quad bikes. They should keep a record of the name of their customers, nationalities and ages. A safety instruction guide should also be handed to customers. Failing to do so will result in a fine of Dh500.

A Dh1,000 fine will be issued for renting out quad bikes to riders under 16 unless approved by their guardian and on the surety that it will be used under adult supervision.

A Dh500 fine for each bike will be issued against rental companies should their insurance lapse.

Companies that modify bikes to increase speed will incur a fine of Dh2,000.