Thousands of Palestinians have been treated at the UAE field hospital in Gaza. Photo: UAE Field Hospital in Gaza
Thousands of Palestinians have been treated at the UAE field hospital in Gaza. Photo: UAE Field Hospital in Gaza

News

UAE

UAE field hospital in Gaza marks one year of life-saving operations

Almost 50,000 Palestinians have been treated since the outbreak of war

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

December 03, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today