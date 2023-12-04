UAE field hospital in Gaza treats first patients

The UAE's field hospital that opened in the Gaza Strip this week has treated its first patients.

The first two cases involved Palestinians who arrived at the hospital with severe fractures, state news agency Wam reported.

A 17-year-old boy came to the hospital with a fractured right ankle and an open wound on his right knee. The second patient was a 13 year old with a fractured leg.

Both were operated on by an Emirati team of specialised doctors.

The field hospital opened on Saturday in the Gaza Strip as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Medical teams from the Emirates will provide aid and treatment to Gaza's injured residents.

The 150-bed hospital features several departments focused on caring for adults and children.

The hospital will be used for general surgery and orthopaedics, and will offer anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults.

It also offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

The UAE on Sunday sent additional emergency relief aid comprising shelter materials and basic food items.

The delivery was made by the Emirates Red Crescent and was distributed to the most affected areas in Gaza.

The Emirates has offered humanitarian support on the ground and delivered crucial aid to help the Palestinian people since the war broke out.

On Saturday, 77 patients – accompanied by 43 family members – were evacuated from Gaza and transported to the Emirates from El Arish Airport in Egypt.

They landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport and were transported to local hospitals.

They are the fourth group of Gazans to arrive in the Emirates for treatment in the country's hospitals under a humanitarian initiative aimed at delivering support and solidarity to the Palestinian people amid the Israel-Gaza war.

President Sheikh Mohamed announced the UAE would provide treatment for 1,000 injured Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients as part of the relief campaign.

Donation drives and aid collection campaigns have also been held across the UAE.

Israel resumed its strikes on Gaza on Friday morning, causing at least 190 civilian deaths and about 589 injuries, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

A humanitarian pause began in Gaza on November 24 as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

The two sides agreed temporarily to halt fighting to allow a hostage swap and increased aid deliveries.

