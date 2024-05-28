At least 25 Palestinians killed in heavy Israeli shelling after strike on Rafah camp

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least 25 Palestinians were killed overnight in Rafah in Israeli bombardments, a day after strikes on a camp for displaced Gazans left 45 dead.

Heavy strikes were reported in the west of Rafah on Tuesday forcing people to flee, with many reportedly trapped and unable to leave the area due to the shelling.

“Up to this moment, more than 25 people have been killed since last night's attacks and 43 injured. Most of them are children, women and the elderly,” Rafah's civil defence agency official Mohammad Al Mughayyir told The National on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council is set to convene for an emergency session on Tuesday, called on by Algeria, to discuss Israel's strikes on Rafah.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said that about a million people fled Rafah in the past few weeks.

“This happened with nowhere safe to go and amidst bombardments, lack of food and water, piles of waste and unsuitable living conditions,” UNRWA said on X. “Day after day, providing assistance and protection becomes nearly impossible.”

Israel's military said its aircraft “struck a Hamas compound in Rafah” on Sunday and killed Yassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar, senior officials from the militant group in the occupied West Bank.

Israel launched the attack on Rafah, hours after Hamas unleashed a barrage of rockets at the Tel Aviv area, most of which were intercepted. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Israel's military said it launched an investigation into Sunday night's attack on a refugee camp, which killed at least 45.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack that “killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict”.

“There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop,” Mr Guterres said.

Other UN officials called for an investigation into what happened in the camp.

Gaza's civil defence agency said the strike started a fire that tore through a displacement centre in north-western Rafah near a UNRWA centre.

On Tuesday, Spain, Ireland and Norway will formally recognise a Palestinian state. In response, Israel announced on Monday punitive steps against Madrid, ordering its consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering services to Palestinians from June 1.

This month, 143 of the 193 members of the UN General Assembly voted in favour of Palestine joining the UN.