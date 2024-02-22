UAE opens prosthetic limb centre at Gaza field hospital

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has launched a crucial health facility at its field hospital in the Gaza Strip to provide prosthetic limbs to Palestinian patients wounded during the war with Israel.

The Prosthetic Limb Centre opened on Wednesday as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, directed by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Measurements were taken of 36 patients on the centre's opening day for the manufacture of the much-needed prosthetics.

The number of people supported by the initiative is expected to exceed 100 within days, state news agency Wam reported.

Staff at the centre will deliver physical therapy and rehabilitation to those receiving artificial limbs.

Healthcare workers with a young patient at the new centre. Photo: Wam

Comprehensive care

The 150-bed field hospital was established in December to help ease the significant pressure placed on Gaza's health service by a conflict now in its fifth month.

More than 3,500 patients have been treated at the hospital, which is used for general surgery and orthopaedics, while also offering anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults. It also offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

It is being operated with the support of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Last week, the UAE announced plans to introduce SpaceX's Starlink internet service at the field hospital, to enable live video medical consultations to patients in the besieged enclave.

The use of Elon Musk's high-tech satellite system will help healthcare workers deliver care in Gaza, which has been hit by communication cuts since Israeli attacks began on October 7.

Frequent power cuts have also hampered efforts to co-ordinate aid to the Palestinian people facing a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Earlier this month, a 100-bed floating hospital set sail from the UAE to provide medical support to Palestinian patients affected by the war in Gaza.

The repurposed vessel – which has 100 medical and administrative staff on board – will remain docked off the coast of the Egyptian city of Al Arish to support relief efforts for Gaza.

The hospital has operating rooms, intensive care facilities, a laboratory, a pharmacy and medical warehouses.

The vast ship, which sailed from Khalifa Port, also has an evacuation plane and boat, as well as fully equipped ambulances.

The additional medical support provides a vital lifeline as war rages on.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 29,313 with 69,333, latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry show.