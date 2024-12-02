Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes targeted Palestine Tower in Gaza city on October 7, 2023. EPA

News

MENA

Hamas offers no middle ground on permanent Gaza ceasefire demand

The group holds firm on its conditions demanding a full Israeli withdrawal and permanent truce

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

December 02, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today