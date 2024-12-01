White House actively pursuing ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, says US security adviser

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The White House is actively pursuing a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is “not there yet,” the US National Security Advisor said on Sunday. “President Biden pledged, coming off the announcement of the Lebanon ceasefire, that we would be working round the clock to produce a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. We are working to do that,” Jake Sullivan told <i>NBC.</i> Washington is “engaged deeply with the key players in the region,” Mr Sullivan said. “There is activity even today.” “There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal. But we're not there yet.” The Palestinian militant group Hamas seized 251 hostages on October 7 last year during its attack on Israel, with 97 still being held in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed dead. Speaking in Jerusalem on Sunday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/23/israeli-construction-activities-in-occupied-golan-heights-un-official-says/" target="_blank">Israeli </a>Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said there were indications progress could be made on a deal securing the release of hostages by Hamas in Gaza. “There are signs we may see a greater degree of flexibility from Hamas as a result of circumstances that have developed, including the agreement with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/28/lebanon-must-elect-president-during-60-day-truce-with-israel-as-part-of-ceasefire-deal-sources-say/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>,” he said. Mr Sullivan praised the Israel-Hezbollah<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/israel-lebanon-ceasefire-what/" target="_blank"> ceasefire agreement</a>, adding that the US was collaborating with Lebanon's military to ensure it is implemented “effectively”. “Now that's not going to involve US forces deployed on the ground in southern Lebanon, but it will mean that we will put our full backing behind this,” he said. In an apparent reference to the Israeli drone attack on southern Lebanon on Saturday, Mr Sullivan said both parties “have the right, consistent with international law, to take action in self-defence if they're facing imminent threats.” Both sides have accused each other of breaching the terms of the ceasefire since it came into effect on Wednesday. Mr Sullivan also addressed the continuing conflict in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/29/aleppo-offensive-syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a>, noting the involvement of three major backers of the Syrian government, Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah, who have been “distracted and weakened” by conflicts elsewhere. “So it's no surprise that you see actors in Syria, including the rebels, try to take advantage of that, and that's exactly what they've done over the last several days,” he noted. He underscored “concerns” over the rebel offensive being led by the US-designated terrorist group, Hayat Tahrir. “We are consulting closely with players across the region to try to determine the best way forward, because what we would like to see is the full implementation of <a href="https://ttps//www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/11/29/un-envoy-urges-immediate-de-escalation-in-northern-syria/" target="_blank">UN Security Council resolutions</a> that could bring a measure of peace and stability to Syria and protection to civilians, including religious minorities,” he said. Regarding Syria’s President Bashar Al Assad, Mr Sullivan said he would not make any predictions. “All I'm going to say is that we will stay deeply engaged in the days ahead.”