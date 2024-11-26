Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in Bahrain on official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, on Tuesday arrived in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain" target="_blank">Bahrain</a> for an official visit and was received by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also Bahrain's Prime Minister. Sheikh Khaled and Prince Salman are to hold talks focused on strengthening ties between the countries. They will also explore ways to enhance co-operation in areas including the economic, investment and developmental sectors, state news agency Wam reported earlier. Sheikh Khaled's delegation includes Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Mohammed Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development; Mansour Al Mansouri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health. Sheikh Khaled travelled a day after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-hamad-bin-isa-al-khalifa/" target="_blank">King Hamad</a> of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain/" target="_blank">Bahrain</a> at Al Safriya Palace as part of an official visit. In the meeting, held after Sheikh Abdullah took part in the 12th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee on Sunday, they looked to build on ties between their nations.