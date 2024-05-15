President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates new Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday congratulated Lawrence Wong on the day of his formal appointment as Prime Minister of Singapore.

Mr Wong, who takes over from the island nation’s long-serving Prime Minister of 20 years, Lee Hsien Loong, has served as deputy PM and finance minister since May 2021.

“Congratulations to Lawrence Wong on his appointment as Prime Minister of Singapore,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the comprehensive partnership between our two nations and support our shared ambitions for sustainable growth.

“I also extend my best wishes to former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who worked tirelessly during his time in office to advance the economic prosperity of Singapore and its people.”

Since becoming an independent nation in 1965, Singapore has only had four prime ministers – all from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

The first was Mr Lee's father, Lee Kuan Yew, who is widely considered as the founder of modern Singapore and led the country for 25 years.

In his final interview as prime minister, Mr Lee thanked Singaporeans for their support.

“I didn’t try to run faster than everybody else. I tried to bring everybody to run with me,” he said.