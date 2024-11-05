Sheikh Khaled to attend World Without Hunger Conference in Ethiopia

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, is to attend the World Without Hunger Conference in Addis Ababa, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ethiopia/" target="_blank">Ethiopia</a>, on Tuesday. He was welcomed at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Ethiopian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/ethiopia-s-abiy-ahmed-wins-nobel-peace-prize-2019-1.922113" target="_blank">Abiy Ahmed</a> on Monday evening. An official reception ceremony was held at the airport featuring the national anthems of the UAE and Ethiopia. Sheikh Khaled will lead a UAE delegation at the three-day conference, which aims to support international efforts to advance innovative technology and sustainable practices for global food security. The event will consist of technical sessions focused on finding solutions to the issue, as well as an investment forum and a high-level political forum. More than 1,500 stakeholders, including heads of state, senior officials and representatives of financial institutions, NGOs and academia are set to attend. On Tuesday, the conference will look at ways to tackle hunger and food security issues, before the focus shifts on Wednesday to boosting investment for food security initiatives. Statements by heads of state and senior officials will be issued on Thursday to address the issue of tackling hunger around the world. Sheikh Khaled is accompanied on the trip by an official delegation that includes Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Mohamed Al Rashdi, the UAE's ambassador to Ethiopia, and Omran Al Hashemi, Assistant Foreign Minister of Advanced Sciences and Technology.