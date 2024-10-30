Sheikh Khaled in Singapore: AI investments in focus at meeting with business leaders

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, focused on the importance of driving investment across key sectors like AI and innovation, during the second day of his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/29/sheikh-khaled-arrives-in-singapore-for-official-visit/" target="_blank">official visit</a> to Singapore. In a meeting with business leaders and chief executives from leading Singaporean companies, Sheikh Khaled highlighted the investment opportunities offered by the UAE to further strengthen economic and trade ties between the two countries. With the Emirates serving as Singapore’s top trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa region, Sheikh Khaled also discussed strengthening partnerships in other sectors like education, energy, urban planning and sustainable economic development. The meeting was organised by the UAE-Singapore Business Council. Later in the day, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visited AI Singapore and was briefed on its efforts to support institutions and start-ups in developing AI products and solutions. The programme also focuses on initiatives to cultivate local talent to build a fully integrated AI ecosystem. Sheikh Khaled looked at ways to enhance collaborative ties between Singaporean institutions and AI organisations, in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, to advance digital transformation. Sheikh Khaled also toured the Singapore City Gallery at the Urban Redevelopment Authority and commended the authority’s innovative approach to sustainably redeveloping community neighbourhoods and building smart and advanced cities. On the first day of the official visit, Sheikh Khaled held talks with Singapore's Prime Minister, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/15/president-sheikh-mohamed-congratulates-new-singapore-pm-lawrence-wong/" target="_blank">Lawrence Wong</a>, and was on hand as a host of agreements in artificial intelligence, education and renewable energy were made to strengthen co-operation between the countries. High-level talks aimed at cementing long-standing ties were also held at the Singapore Parliament House. Sheikh Khaled's delegation includes Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President; and Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE ambassador to Singapore.