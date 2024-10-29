Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, inspects a guard of honour at Singapore’s Parliament House. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled arrives in Singapore for official visit

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi welcomed on arrival by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

October 29, 2024