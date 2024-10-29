Sheikh Khaled arrives in Singapore for official visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, arrived in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/singapore/" target="_blank">Singapore</a> on Tuesday on an official visit. He was welcomed by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/15/president-sheikh-mohamed-congratulates-new-singapore-pm-lawrence-wong/" target="_blank">Lawrence Wong</a> at Singapore's Parliament House. An official reception ceremony was held in which the national anthems of the UAE and Singapore were played. Sheikh Khaled and Mr Wong reviewed a guard of honour in the parliament's reception hall to greet them. During the visit, Sheikh Khaled will also meet senior officials and executives from leading Singaporean companies in fields such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and urban planning. The discussions will focus on strengthening co-operation across sectors of mutual interest. The Crown Prince's delegation includes Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President and Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE ambassador to Singapore. It is the latest overseas visit conducted by Sheikh Khaled since he was named Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in March last year. Earlier this month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed-arrives-in-norway-for-official-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled travelled to Norway</a> on another official visit. He held talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and explored ways to advance co-operation across new, developing and high-growth sectors. On October 1, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/01/abu-dhabi-crown-prince-holds-talks-with-qatars-sheikh-tamim-in-doha/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled concluded an official visit to Qatar</a> and discussed ways to enhance ties across strategic sectors during his talks with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar. He also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and highlighted the importance of deepening collaboration in several areas. Last month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/10/sheikh-khaleds-official-visit-to-india-ends-as-economic-partnerships-are-signed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled completed an official visit to India</a> and witnessed the signing of partnerships between UAE and Indian bodies that extended the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement established in May 2022.