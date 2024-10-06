Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Norway on an official visit. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Norway on an official visit. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed arrives in Norway for official visit

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to meet Norwegian Crown Prince and Prime Minister

October 06, 2024

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Norway on Sunday for an official visit. During his visit Sheikh Khaled is expected to meet Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway, and the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Accompanying Sheikh Khaled on the trip were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Khaled concluded an official visit to Qatar. He held talks with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, and discussed ways to enhance co-operation across strategic sectors.

Sheikh Khaled also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and highlighted the importance of deepening collaboration in several areas. It was the latest in a series of high-level meetings this year aimed at further cementing long-standing ties between the countries.

Last month, Sheikh Khaled completed an official visit to India and witnessed the signing of partnerships between UAE and Indian bodies that extended the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement established in May 2022.

