Abu Dhabi Crown Prince holds talks with Qatar's Sheikh Tamim in Doha

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held talks with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, on Tuesday, during his official visit to Qatar.

At the meeting at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Tamim reflected on the strong bonds shared between the two nations and discussed ways to enhance co-operation across strategic sectors.

Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE's leadership's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Qatar and thanked Sheikh Tamim for the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to him.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince was met by Qatar's Deputy Emir, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, after landing at Doha International Airport.

Sheikh Khaled received a reception at the Amiri Diwan, the administrative office of the Qatari leadership, during which the national anthems of both countries were played.

Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Abdullah also discussed ways to further strengthen co-operation across key areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Khaled also held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

They highlighted the importance of deepening collaboration across vital areas and national priorities, reflecting the aspirations of the leadership and benefiting both nations.

Sheikh Khaled's delegation includes Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, Mansour Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, UAE ambassador to Qatar, and a number of senior officials.

Abu Dhabi Media Office reported Sheikh Khaled left the city later in the afternoon, having being seen off at Doha International Airport by Sheikh Abdullah.

Boosting ties

It was the latest in a series of high-level meetings this year aimed at further cementing long-standing ties between the countries.

In August, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met Sheikh Tamim in Doha.

"The UAE and Qatar are partners in supporting stability and development in the region, ensuring its prosperity and the well-being of its people," Sheikh Tahnoun wrote on X at the time.

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted Sheikh Tamim in Abu Dhabi in June. The two leaders called for a peaceful solution to the Gaza war and emphasised the need for regional stability during those discussions.

