Sheikh Khaled to attend G20 summit on official visit to Brazil

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Brazil on Sunday to attend the G20 Summit, which will run from Monday, November 18, to Tuesday, November 19.

He will meet Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to strengthen bilateral ties. Sheikh Khaled will also witness the exchange of several agreements, memorandums of understanding, and strategic partnerships while in the country.

Sheikh Khaled's visit will come as Cop29 continues in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, until Friday, November 22. With Cop30 to be held in Brazil in 2025, the country has played a significant role in this year’s conference.

On Wednesday, Brazil announced plans to cut its carbon footprint “far beyond what could be expected” to set the pace at the UN climate talks, but officials told The National it will not join rich countries in financing the world's green efforts.

The bid to slash emissions by two-thirds compared to 2005 levels within a decade makes Brazil one of three countries – along with the UAE and Britain – to have set a new target before the February deadline.

Brazil said it wants to be “an example and a major player” as pressure grows on global governments to submit bold plans.

