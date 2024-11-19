Sheikh Khaled meets Egypt's El Sisi and France's Macron at G20 summit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and French leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/29/moroccos-sovereignty-is-only-present-and-future-for-sahara-region-says-macron/" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a> at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/17/g20-summit-pushes-for-sustainability-and-energy-transition-in-trumps-shadow/" target="_blank">G20 summit</a> in Brazil. Along with exploring ways to strengthen co-operation with Egypt and France, Sheikh Khaled highlighted the need to enhance joint efforts to achieve the objectives of the G20. During talks with Mr Macron, Sheikh Khaled underscored the importance of building on the strong historical ties between the two countries and the need to advance strategic partnerships. Sheikh Khaled, who is attending the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on behalf of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>, highlighted similar bilateral objectives and discussed ways to further strengthen co-operation during his meeting with Mr El Sisi. On Monday, Sheikh Khaled announced a $100 million pledge from the UAE for the newly formed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/18/sheikh-khaled-announces-100m-to-fight-global-hunger-at-g20-in-brazil/" target="_blank">Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty</a>, whose focus will be to co-ordinate efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty worldwide. He spoke of the UAE’s dedication to supporting global initiatives to combat hunger and poverty, reinforcing efforts to promote development, peace and prosperity. The new Alliance is backed by the African Union and the EU, international organisations, development banks, and philanthropic groups such as the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Earlier, Sheikh Khaled discussed boosting bilateral ties with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They also witnessed the signing of agreements in investment. The summit brings together leaders of many of the world's largest and fastest-developing economies to discuss global economic issues, and is being held until Tuesday. The UAE is this year taking part in the G20 summit as a guest country for the fifth time.