Morocco’s sovereignty is only ‘present and future’ for Sahara region, says Macron

President Emmanuel Macron reiterated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a>’s recognition of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/morocco/" target="_blank">Morocco</a>’s sovereignty over the Sahara region as he addressed the country’s parliament in Rabat on Tuesday, stating that this was the only framework for the territory’s “present and future”. Mr Macron, who is in Morocco for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/28/macron-set-for-morocco-state-visit-to-mend-ties-after-years-of-tension/" target="_blank">three-day state visit</a>, expressed his country’s full support to a plan Morocco presented to the UN Security Council in 2007 to allow the region to enjoy autonomy under its sovereign rule. Under this plan, the region would have its own parliament and manage its budget, while Rabat would maintain overall sovereignty and control over defence and foreign relations. The region would retain the Moroccan flag, national anthem and currency. “Autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this issue must be resolved and the 2007 autonomy plan is the only basis for achieving a just and lasting solution,” Mr Macron said after receiving a standing ovation from MPs for his first public statement regarding the Sahara question. Mr Macron stressed that France’s position stemmed from a belief in solutions that “respect reality and promote the future”. In July, the French President cleared all previous ambiguity over France’s position in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/30/morocco-sahara-france-recognise-algeria/" target="_blank">a letter</a> to Morocco's King Mohammed VI on the anniversary of his coronation. He expressed his support for the kingdom’s plan and road map to end the decades-long dispute over the region. France's position was not well received by Morocco’s neighbour <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/algeria/" target="_blank">Algeria</a>, which withdrew its ambassador from Paris after calling it “unexpected, unsuccessful and un-useful”. Algeria has rejected Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara region. France has tried to preserve ties with both its former colonies and maintain an even stance towards them. However, relations with Algeria have remained difficult since it gained independence in 1962 due to its continuing calls for France to apologise and pay reparations for more than a century of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/04/09/algeria-france-north-africa-paris-massacre-1961/" target="_blank">colonial rule</a>. Rejecting Algeria’s accusations, Mr Macron has maintained that France’s stance on the region cannot be interpreted as a display of hostility towards any party. “This position is the one that France will implement to support Morocco in international bodies and I say it here, that this position is not hostile to anyone,” he told the Moroccan parliament. “It allows us to open a new page between us and all those who want to act in a framework of regional co-operation in the Mediterranean, with Morocco’s neighbouring countries and with the European Union.” Mr Macron also promised that France would commit itself to the development of the region through investments and sustainable initiatives that would benefit the local population.