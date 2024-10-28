Macron set for Morocco state visit to mend ties after years of tension

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to begin a three-day state visit to Morocco on Monday in an attempt to reset ties after years of diplomatic tension.

The trip comes after an invitation from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI in September and is part of “a new ambition for the next 30 years of Franco-Moroccan relations”, an adviser to Mr Macron said on Thursday.

Relations between Paris and Rabat have deteriorated in recent years largely over France's perceived ambiguous stance on the status of Western Sahara. The vast and sparsely-populated territory in north-west Africa is controlled by Morocco. For decades, a group known as the Polisario Front has been engaged in an armed struggle with Moroccan forces in a push for independence.

In July, Mr Macron ended doubts over France's position on the territory by saying he was willing to support Morocco’s plan for regional autonomy under the sovereign rule of Rabat. “For France, autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this issue must be resolved,” he said in a letter to the king.

In the past two years, Moroccan media outlets have also accused France of attempting to sabotage the kingdom’s relations with other EU countries and tarnish its reputation. The accusation stems from a push by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne for the adoption by the European Parliament of two anti-Morocco resolutions, one condemning alleged breaches of freedom of expression and the second regarding allegations that Morocco has sought influence in the legislature through corrupt means.

Both Morocco and Qatar have been accused of infiltrating the European Parliament through the installation of a lobbying network and alleged bribery of MEPs.

Tightened Schengen visa restrictions, hindering travel for many people from the Maghreb to France, have also been perceived as a reason for the deterioration in ties. In September 2021, France lowered the quota for visas granted to Moroccans by 50 per cent. The decision was revoked the next year but travel to France and other EU countries remains difficult for many Moroccans.

