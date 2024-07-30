France to recognise Morocco’s sovereignty over Sahara

France will support a plan for the Sahara region to have autonomy under Moroccan sovereign rule, President Emmanuel Macron told King Mohammed V in a letter on Tuesday.

The letter, sent to mark the country's Crown Day, was welcomed by Morocco, with the Royal Palace saying in a statement that the move was a "significant development in support of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara".

The status of the region has strained relations between Morocco and Algeria, which yesterday withdrew its ambassador to France.

Algeria's Foreign Ministry said it had been informed by France of its support for the plan, which the ministry described on its website as an "unexpected, unsuccessful and useless decision taken by the French government".

Mr Macron said in his letter that "for France, autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this issue must be resolved".

"Our support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in 2007 is clear and constant," he added. "For France, it now constitutes the only basis for achieving a just, lasting and negotiated political solution in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council."

Morocco controls 80 per cent of the region and Rabat considers it to be Moroccan territory.

Under the 2007 plan, the region would have its own parliament and manage its budgets, while Rabat would maintain overall sovereignty and control over defence and foreign relations. The region would retain the Moroccan flag, national anthem and currency.

Spain said in 2022 that it backed Morocco's plan, joining the US and several Arab countries in recognising Moroccan sovereignty over the region, which was a Spanish colony until 1975.

Several African and Arab countries have opened consulates in the region, which Rabat regards as evidence of their support.

The UN still classifies the region as a “non-self-governing territory” and says the issue needs to be solved through a political process involving all parties.

Algeria has rejected Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara and has provided support for the rebel Polisario Front. The group has carried out attacks against Moroccan forces and has demanded a referendum on independence.

France has tried to maintain ties with both countries, but has had difficult relations with Algeria since the country achieved independence in 1962.

Mr Macron's support for Morocco's plan comes months after French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne emphasised Paris's "constant and clear support" in talks with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita during a visit to Rabat in February.

France previously showed support for a political solution mandated by the UN Security Council, but had said it considered the Moroccan plan to be a credible basis for talks.

The move by Mr Macron is viewed as an attempt to improve French-Moroccan relations.

