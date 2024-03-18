Algeria condemns Morocco's attempt to confiscate embassy assets

Algeria condemned on Sunday a plan put forward by the Moroccan government to confiscate its embassy’s properties in Rabat, dubbing it “a new phase of escalation” and “a provocative and hostile behaviour” from its North African neighbour.

“Algeria condemns in the strongest terms the comprehensive robbery operation [the confiscation of its properties in Rabat] and strongly denounces its illegitimacy and incompatibility with the duties and obligations that any member state of the international community should bear,” the Algerian Foreign Ministry said.

The Moroccan government issued a decree last Wednesday in the country’s Official Gazette ordering the expropriation of the Algerian Embassy’s buildings in Rabat, part of a plan to expand the administrative buildings of its Foreign Ministry.

According to the same decree, the expansion project falls under a law which gives the government power to confiscate infrastructure for public sector projects.

Following its decision, Algeria accused Morocco of violating international laws, especially the Vienna Convention, which necessitates the protection of diplomatic missions regardless of the circumstances.

Algeria said the confiscation is “inconsistent with civilised international practices”.

“The Algerian government will respond to these provocations by all means it deems appropriate, and will resort to all available legal means,” it added.

Algeria vowed that it will be taking its plea to the UN in order to be reviewed.

Algeria unilaterally cut diplomatic ties with Morocco in August 2021 after accusing it of backing “terrorist groups” who were allegedly the perpetrators of massive and lethal wildfires that took place in north-eastern Algeria during that period.

The wildfires, which broke out on August 9, 2021, burnt thousands of forest hectares and killed about 90 people, including 30 soldiers.

Since then, Algeria’s diplomatic representation in Morocco has decreased to its lowest possible level, following the departure of the ambassador, with its embassy only maintaining its consular services in favour of its citizens there.

Relations between the two countries have been deteriorating in the past few months with the Western Sahara question – a decades-long row over Algeria's support for a separatist movement in Morocco – continuing as a central factor of their dispute.