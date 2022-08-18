Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, has met South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

He conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to Mr Ramaphosa and their wishes for further progress and prosperity to the people of South Africa.

Mr Ramaphosa sent his greetings and best wishes to President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

He said he hoped for further development and prosperity in the Emirates.

They discussed ways to develop relations between the UAE and South Africa and strengthen them across various fields of common interest, particularly in the economic and investment fields.

During his trip, Sheikh Shakhbout visited the Nelson Mandela Foundation and was briefed on the organisation's projects and programmes, including the Mandela archive restoration project.

It was supported by the UAE, and supervised by the embassy of the Emirates in Pretoria, in co-ordination with the foundation.