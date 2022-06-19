Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Somalia's president at Abu Dhabi airport

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, on Sunday received Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport.

Mr Mohamud is in Abu Dhabi on an official visit, news agency Wam reported.

The visit to UAE comes after Sheikh Shakhbout attended the inauguration ceremony for Mr Mohamud as president of Somalia, which was held in Mogadishu on June 9.

Mr Mohamud became president after members of the upper and lower legislative chambers voted in secret balloting at Halane military camp, under the protection of African Union peacekeepers.

The first round of voting in May was contested by 36 candidates, four of whom proceeded to the second round.

With no candidate winning at least two thirds of the 328 ballots, voting then went to a third round in which a simple majority was enough.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, UAE's Minister of State, with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The presidential election was delayed for more than a year after the incumbent, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, sought to extend his rule by decree when his term ended in February 2021.

Mr Mohamud previously served as president between 2012 and 2017.