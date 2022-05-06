Somalia to hold long-delayed presidential election on May 15

Somalia's long-delayed presidential election will take place on May 15, the parliamentary committee tasked with organising the polls said.

The election is more than a year behind schedule. The incumbent, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, sought to extend his rule by decree when his term ended in February last year and is currently locked in a power struggle with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who he appointed in September after international pressure.

Somalia's international partners fear the delayed election is sapping efforts to tackle entrenched problems, including the fight against Al Shabaab militants and the threat of famine. A three-year $400 million aid package from the International Monetary Fund will automatically expire by mid-May if a new administration is not in place by then.

"In consideration with the current circumstances of the country, the members agreed 15 May to be the day for the election of the president," Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu, a member of the parliament election committee, said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In addition to the feud between president and prime minister, the central government has also been embroiled in disputes with certain states, slowing down the voting process.

Somalia polls follow a complex indirect model, whereby state legislatures and clan delegates pick lawmakers for the national parliament, who in turn choose the president.

As the rift between Mr Mohamed and Mr Roble continued to widen, the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militants stepped up their attacks in recent months.

A suicide bombing claimed by the group killed two local lawmakers in March. On Tuesday, an attack on an African Union base killed 10 Burundian peacekeepers, according to Burundi's army. It was the deadliest raid on AU forces in the country since 2015.

Meanwhile, the country is grappling with a worsening drought that threatens to drive millions into famine.

.

Omar Mahmood, an analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, said the announcement of an election date "will come as a major relief for most Somalis and their international partners, as it signals the end of an electoral cycle that has dragged on for way too long and distracted from other priorities".

"The rapid pace of developments over the past few weeks clearly points to momentum and a desire to wrap all of this up," Mr Mahmood said.

With reporting from AFP