International Youth Day: Sheikh Mohammed hails nation's young in uplifting video

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has hailed the nation's youths, calling them its “hope and treasure” and urging them to take the future into their hands.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said investment in the talent of the next generation remained the UAE's greatest success.

In the video shared on social media, which highlights some of the Emirate's brightest and best young citizens, Sheikh Mohammed remarks that he too was “young once”.

He said his own dreams were fulfilled and that “after hardships, good days followed”. The inspiring message was published before International Youth Day on Friday.

“We thank God that we have succeeded in many things,” said Sheikh Mohammed in the recording.

شباب الإمارات وقود نهضتنا .. شباب الإمارات ضمان مستقبلنا .. شباب الإمارات حماة دارنا .. من يراهن على غيرهم خاسر .. ومن يحتزم بهم هو الرابح … #اليوم_العالمي_للشباب pic.twitter.com/PkgSsX0Ghy — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 11, 2022

“However the UAE and the union has achieved its biggest success — its youth. They are the future. They are the ones that will take matters into their own hands in the future.

“To the youth who overcome obstacles, to those who are hope and treasure, I was young once like you. And my dreams did come true. After the hardships, good days followed.”

UAE youth The talented Emiratis being primed to lead the UAE into the future

The minute-long video features citizens making their mark in a variety of fields.

They include Fatma Khalid, a chief cultural guide, Maryam Buhumaid, a robotics engineer, Abdulrahman Belgaizi, a shipwright, Maitha Rashid, who is carrying out national service, and Shamma Al Thehli, who secured first place in a Korean speech contest in the UAE.

Chefs, triathletes, a camel owner, a horse rider, an engineer and a pilot are among the other top achievers featured in the footage.

“Our country has become a heaven. May it always thrive. It is now your time to flourish with ease,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Unlike our old days which were very tough. Lean from our history and old days. And with hard work and willpower, you will continue to thrive.”

Young people have long been at the heart of the UAE leadership's vision for the future. Last month, President Sheikh Mohamed met Emirati students and doctors in France on the second day of his state visit to the country.

Accompanied by Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, Sheikh Mohamed was introduced to the students, who are attending universities in France.

He urged them to strive to achieve academic excellence, which he said would enable them to contribute to the UAE's growth.

Sheikh Abdullah honours Emirati youths — in pictures