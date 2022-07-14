Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE President Sheikh Mohamed's address to nation

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said President Sheikh Mohamed delivered a "road map" for the future of the Emirates in his address to the nation on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, he said Sheikh Mohamed had offered a “positive message for the economy”.

Sheikh Mohammed was one of a number of leading figures, both in the UAE and abroad, to praise Sheikh Mohamed's speech.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, said the speech reflected the prosperous present and the promising future that generations aspire to.

"His Highness' speech confirmed the continuity of the Union's approach, the journey of development, the national Emirati values, and the principles of the founding founders, as well as the empowerment phase led by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Sheikh Humaid said.

"In the coming phase, we will go steadily, starting from the point of success achieved by the UAE, to reach the highest international levels in various fields."

Senior Emirati official Dr Anwar Gargash said the address showed the UAE was on course to achieve its goals with “strength, determination and openness”.

Dr Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, said Sheikh Mohamed's televised speech on Wednesday highlighted his commitment to supporting and investing in the people of the Emirates and his belief in the abilities of young people.

He also praised the “hope, optimism and ambition” conveyed in the President's 10-minute message in a series of posts on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohamed set out his vision for the country in his address to the nation, stressing that hard work, dedication and innovation would continue the strong growth the Emirates has seen in recent years.

He said that empowering the nation's people was the top priority for its leaders.

Sustainability, transparency, sovereignty and security are also crucial, he added.

Dr Gargash reiterated the importance of ensuring the UAE's security and stability through a foreign policy centred on the principles of peace and co-operation.

“The hope, optimism and ambition conveyed in the speech of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him, contains a clear message that the UAE is moving towards its goals and aspirations with strength, determination and openness,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The speech emphasised the UAE's foreign policy during the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, which is based on principles firmly rooted in the sovereignty and security of the Emirates, the promotion of peace and co-operation among peoples, and work for their well-being in a framework of trust, credibility and mutual respect to ensure the future of future generations.”

He added that the broadcast exemplified the “established traditions of communication between the leadership and the people”.

Bahrain’s King Hamad lauds UAE's wise policies

Bahrain’s King Hamad, during a phonecall with Sheikh Mohamed, praised the UAE's wise policy of enhancing bridges of partnership, dialogue and effective and balanced relations based on confidence, credibility and mutual respect with the countries of the world to achieve stability and prosperity for all.

He praised Sheikh Mohamed's speech and wished the UAE further progress, development, prosperity, security and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked King Hamad and praised his continuous efforts to develop the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Egyptian leader hails 'road map for future'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also praised Sheikh Mohamed's vision for the UAE.

“I followed with great interest the speech of my brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, to the brotherly Emirati people, in which he laid out a clear road map for prosperity, development and brotherhood, and clearly defined the UAE's internal and foreign policy,” Mr El Sisi said on Twitter.

“I reaffirm our determination to strengthen relations of brotherhood and co-operation and move them to broader horizons under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

'A father and a friend'

Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said Sheikh Mohamed was speaking to all people in the UAE, both young and old, citizens and residents alike, as a father, brother and friend.

She said he delivered a message of peace and well-being not only to the people of the UAE but those around the world.

Ms Buhumaid said the speech was “inclusive, comprehensive and courteous” and called on the public to do their utmost to support the country's progress.

“His Highness also lauded the pivotal efforts of the private sector to take a greater and more effective role in building the economy of the UAE and sincerely expressed the efforts of the UAE in making the world live in peace and harmony,” the minister said.

Minister of Culture & Youth, Noura Al Kaabi said the speech "embodies an ambitious roadmap and guarantees a tomorrow full of achievements".

She said the focus on Emirati identity and heritage shows its importance in the country's journey.

"It is a confirmation that the UAE does not wait for the future, but rather has the ability to foresee and manufacture it, and we are certain that the coming decades will witness many achievements that will enhance the country’s leading position in the world", she said, according to Wam.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Adnoc managing director and Group chief executive said: “In line with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s address to the nation, Adnoc is accelerating the progress of national priorities as a key driver of economic diversification and growth."

ADNOC MD and GCEO H.E Dr. Sultan Al Jaber: “In line with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s address to the nation, #ADNOC is accelerating the progress of national priorities as a key driver of economic diversification and growth. — ADNOC Group (@AdnocGroup) July 13, 2022

Dr Al Jaber said the speech "represents an incentive to accelerate progress towards achieving national priorities, including the objectives of the national industrial strategy and plans to prepare for the future, contributing to diversifying sustainable economic and social growth, and benefiting from competitive advantages", Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed's vision is "for the state to build a strong industrial sector that increases reliance on the local product and makes the UAE a global center for industry, and empowering young Emiratis to achieve His Highness’ directives that the people of the UAE should be the focus of the state’s attention while maintaining its global competitiveness and its pioneering model of partnership with the private sector and increasing its attractiveness to global talent", Dr Al Jaber said.

Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and Future, said the UAE was entering a new phase of development under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed.

She said the UAE was building on firm foundations to forge a sustainable future.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said Sheikh Mohamed's uplifting message to the public was in keeping with the values of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, and the late Sheikh Khalifa.

'Inspirational words'

Prominent Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor spoke of the importance of Sheikh Mohamed addressing the public directly.

“A salute to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his inspirational words and his clear stance,” he said.

“His message matters to citizens and residents alike. Since the beginning, the UAE's strength is in its people and their union.”