Dr Anwar Gargash: UAE prioritising diplomacy to help resolve Ukraine conflict

Senior Emirati official Dr Anwar Gargash has said the UAE's principles "are not swayed by outbursts, emotions and the politics of axes" when it comes to the crisis in Ukraine.

Dr Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, shared a message online with his thoughts about the position of the UAE regarding Russia's invasion of the European country.

"The positions of the UAE are governed by principles and values, and are not swayed by outbursts, emotions and the politics of axes," the official wrote online.

"This applies to our stand on the war in Ukraine, which is based on international law, refusing to use force, respecting the sovereignty of states, and resolving disputes through the political and diplomatic track."

Dr Gargash went on to say that the Emirates would not change its stance on prioritising law and dialogue in order to resolve international conflict, and with a history of violence in the region the effects of such conflict are well known.

"The UAE is not in the process of changing its principled positions and its belief in the necessity of resorting to laws and giving precedence to wisdom and dialogue to find political settlements for international conflicts and disputes.

"We live in a region that has always suffered from violence and we are aware of its meanings, impacts and negative repercussions on all aspects of life."

Yesterday, EU leaders accepted Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates. The announcement was made by European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday evening.

At a summit in Brussels, leaders of the EU’s 27 nations gave the required unanimous approval to grant Ukraine candidate status. That sets in motion a membership process that could take years or even decades.

Ukraine applied for membership less than a week after Moscow invaded on February 24.