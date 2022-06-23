EU accepts Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates

EU leaders have accepted Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday evening.

"Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment," Mr Michel said in a tweet, referring to the European Council of EU leaders.

Ukraine applied for EU membership less than a week after Moscow invaded on February 24.

The decision by the leaders of the 27-nation bloc to grant Ukraine candidate status on Thursday was uncharacteristically quick for the EU.

But the war and Ukraine’s request for fast-track consideration added urgency.

Gaining membership could take years or even decades. Countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions, including a commitment to the rule of law and other democratic principles.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision.

"Sincerely commend EU leaders’ decision … to grant a candidate status. It’s a unique and historical moment in relations.

"Ukraine’s future is within the EU."

Using the hashtag #EmbraceUkraine, Mr Zelenskyy thanked Mr Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other EU leaders for their support.

"All the people in Ukraine are watching and waiting for this decision," said Ivan Zichenko, 34, a Ukrainian from the devastated city of Kharkiv, who now lives in Brussels.

"It's very, very important to raise their morale."

A few dozen people chanted "Ukraine is Europe" at a rally outside the Brussels building where EU leaders were meeting.

Several diplomats predicted before the EU meeting that Ukraine would receive the unanimous approval required for candidate status.

“It will strengthen Ukraine, it will strengthen Europe,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said before the announcement.

"It is a decision for freedom and democracy and puts us on the right side of history."