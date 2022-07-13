President Sheikh Mohamed to address the nation this evening

President Sheikh Mohamed will speak to the nation in a televised broadcast at 6pm on Wednesday.

He will set out the UAE's priorities and "what it aspires to achieve in the coming decades", state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed's speech will be broadcast on local television and radio stations.

It comes two months after Sheikh Mohamed was elected President by the Supreme Council, which comprises the rulers of the emirates, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted his pride at what the country's young people have achieved, during a meeting with top performing graduates.

"We consider this distinguished group in front of us today to be the real investment in the future of our nation," he said in a video.

"This investment in you has only just begun. God willing, you will complete your journey and specialise in an area that benefits you, your family and your country."