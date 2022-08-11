Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed appointed president of Arab Youth Centre

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed as president of the Arab Youth Centre, a day before International Youth Day on Friday, August 12.

The Arab Youth Centre was established in 2017 through a Cabinet resolution to implement initiatives and programmes that empower the region’s youth, sharpen their skills and increase their participation and developmental contributions.

Sheikh Theyab, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Member of the Executive Council, thanked the UAE Cabinet for its confidence in his abilities.

He said young people represent the region’s wealth, pointing to their capacity to build communities and accelerate the development process.

“The centre will continue its related efforts under the framework of the strategic vision of the UAE’s leadership to empower human resources and will soon launch a range of initiatives, programmes and projects that will focus on achieving a doubled positive impact,” Sheikh Theyab said, news agency Wam reported.

He said the centre will enhance its partnerships with Arab youth ministries and youth organisations to improve their skills in technology, media, content creation and diplomacy.

The Arab Youth Centre was established to empower Arab youth in their respective countries and promote joint Arab youth action, which comprises a range of integrated initiatives, including the Youth Development Delegates in the Arab Region, the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme, the Technology Fellowship for Arab Youth, the Arab Youth Research Platform, the Youth Solutions Programme and the Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme.

The centre organised in March the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, in partnership with the Arab League and with the participation of 15 young ministers and more than 50 leaders, as well as 120 young pioneers in youth action.