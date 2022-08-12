Youth of the UAE inspire us more each day, says President Sheikh Mohamed

President Sheikh Mohamed has praised the contribution of the UAE's younger generation, saying they continue to inspire others with their success.

In a tweet on Friday to mark International Youth Day, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would continue to empower and trust them to lead the country into the future.

"The youth of the UAE inspire us more each day through their continued success in all fields," he said.

"On International Youth Day, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering the young women and men of the UAE and place our trust in them to work hard and to lead our country into the future."

The youth of the UAE inspire us more each day through their continued success in all fields. On International Youth Day, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering the young women and men of the UAE and place our trust in them to work hard and to lead our country into the future. pic.twitter.com/ntXWrnPhep — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 12, 2022

The younger generation has been a core part of the UAE's leadership's vision for the future.

Last month, Sheikh Mohamed met Emirati students and doctors in France on the second day of his state visit to the country, describing them as ambassadors of the nation.

He urged them to strive to achieve academic excellence, which he said would enable them to contribute to the UAE's growth.

UAE's biggest success

In a video posted on social media to mark International Youth Day, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, described the UAE's young people as its “hope and treasure” and urged them to take the future into their hands.

In the video, which highlights some of the brightest and best young citizens, Sheikh Mohammed said he too was “young once”.

He said his own dreams were fulfilled and that “after hardships, good days followed”.

“We thank God that we have succeeded in many things,” Sheikh Mohammed said in the recording.

“However the UAE and the union has achieved its biggest success — its youth. They are the future. They are the ones that will take matters into their own hands in the future.

“To the youth who overcome obstacles, to those who are hope and treasure, I was young once like you. And my dreams did come true. After the hardships, good days followed.”

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said that investing in young people, empowering them, and enabling them to make a meaningful contribution to their country and communities, was the foundation of a nation’s development.

"Youth are the real capital and the main tool in our growth journey to build a sustainable future," she said.

"In order to prepare them for future leadership positions, it is imperative to include them in key decision-making roles today."

- المواطن هو أساس التنمية في دولة الإمارات، والشباب يمثل الأمل الواعد في مواصلة مسيرة البناء والعطاء، ويمتلك الشباب الإماراتي اليوم الإرادة والعلم والثقافة الواسعة والوعي الكبير بقضايا وطنه، مسيرة الخير في أيدي أمينة والمستقبل مشرق زاهر . #يوم_الشباب_العالمي pic.twitter.com/4TZ6Z0TlIY — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) August 12, 2022

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said the Emirati youth represent the bright and prosperous future of the UAE.

"The citizen is the basis of development in the UAE and the youth represent the promising hope to continue the journey of building and giving," he said in a tweet accompanied by a picture of Sheikh Mohamed enjoying Eid Al Fitr this year with his family.

"Today, the Emirati young generation possess the will, knowledge, broad culture, and great awareness of the issues of their homeland.

"The journey of goodness is in safe hands and the future is bright and prosperous."