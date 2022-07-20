President Sheikh Mohamed says Emirati students and doctors are ambassadors of the nation

President Sheikh Mohamed met Emirati students and doctors in France on the second day of his state visit to the country.

Accompanied by Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, Sheikh Mohamed was introduced to the students, who are attending universities in France.

He urged them to strive to achieve academic excellence, which he said would enable them to contribute to the UAE's growth.

Sheikh Mohamed said the students studying abroad had an important role of being ambassadors for their country, which included showing the values of tolerance, co-existence and intercultural dialogue that underpin the Emirati community.

He said the UAE leadership attached great importance to Emirati students, whether they studied in the UAE or abroad, and were keen to provide every citizen with the means to help them realise their academic aspirations.

The students thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the support and services that the UAE provides.

The President also met several Emirati doctors who worked alongside French medical staff at hospitals and medical centres during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He spoke of his pride in having them represent the UAE, describing them as "exemplary ambassadors" who embody the country's values and its keenness to enhance co-operation and solidarity in all situations.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed concluded his state visit to Paris on Tuesday. He thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and they issued a joint statement calling for action on pressing global issues.

Sheikh Mohamed departed from Orly airport on Tuesday afternoon after an event at the Arc de Triomphe and meetings with French leaders.