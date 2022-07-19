Sheikh Mohamed tours Paris landmarks on final day of state visit

President Sheikh Mohamed has visited the Arc de Triomphe and the residence of France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on the final day of his state visit.

Sheikh Mohamed laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, within the Arc de Triomphe, at Place Charles de Gaulle.

“A salute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their countries,” he wrote in the visitor's book, news agency Wam said.

Sheikh Mohamed then travelled to Hotel Matignon, Ms Borne's official residence.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stands for a photograph with France's National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet at the National Assembly Presidency Palace. Rashed Al Mansoori / Presidential Court

A military band played and cavalry saluted Sheikh Mohamed as he smiled for photos outside before attending a meeting between French and Emirati delegations.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed visited France's parliament and met with assembly members there.

He was received by Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly, and a number of deputies.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE, since its establishment, has been keen on building bridges of communication and cooperation with countries of the world and aims to establish peace, stability and coexistence in various regions, stressing the importance of the role of parliaments that represent the voice of the people in promoting these values, Wam reported.

He signed the Palais Bourbon visitors log, writing: “I was pleased to visit the French National Assembly. We emphasise the importance of parliamentary relations as an important pillar of our close ties and one of the main tributaries for enriching the common and friendly interests between our two nations.

“We are keen to build upon this to further serve the needs of our people.”

Sheikh Mohamed has overseen the signing of a number of major energy agreements between France and the UAE during his visit.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and French oil major TotalEnergies signed a strategic partnership agreement to explore new opportunities for growth across the energy value chain on Monday, alongside a new comprehensive strategic energy partnership between the UAE and France focused on energy security, affordability and decarbonisation.

The two countries also signed10 other agreements in a range of sectors including space exploration, defence, and higher education.