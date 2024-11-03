Emirati man turns Abu Dhabi home into museum celebrating his love for cinema

Entering Ali Naser's home in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/28/natural-history-museum-abu-dhabi-collection-saadiyat-cultural-district/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> will instantly transport you back in time, with rows and rows of videotapes, cassettes, magazines and posters of movies from a bygone era donning the walls. Called the Video Club Museum, every corner reflects stories, characters and memories that shaped his love for cinema. It has been Mr Naser's lifelong dream to put this collection together, one that preserves the history of cinema across borders and its influence on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/08/28/zayed-national-museum-emirati-women/" target="_blank">UAE</a> and its culture. There are titles from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/06/bollywood-stars-in-hollywood/" target="_blank">Bollywood, Hollywood</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/23/arab-films-best-international-film-oscars-2025/" target="_blank">Arab cinema</a>. Mr Naser, who is affectionately known as “Bo Maid”, takes <i>The National </i>on a trip down memory lane, and talks about how his passion project began. Today, at 56, he reflects on the legacy he is building. “In the world of cinema, there’s no beginning or end because it’s a world we live in, moving from one story to another,” he says. Mr Naser’s fascination with cinema began in his early 20s, during his days in the UAE military. Though he dreamt of opening a video store or media production company back then, life had other plans, so he patiently went on collecting movies without any real plan in place. Not until 2021, when he finally decided to put the museum together. The feat, he believes, would not have been possible without the support of his family. The museum officially opened its doors to the public on February 22, 2022, with the presence of pioneers in UAE cinema like Dr Mohammed Ali Al Hosani, along with his family and friends in attendance. Mr Naser's extensive collection runs into the thousands. “I’ve lost count of how many films I have,” he says. “It's a mix of classics from Hollywood, Bollywood, Arab and regional cinema.” Among his most prized possessions are rare VHS tapes of classic Arab and Indian cinema and a variety of Hollywood titles. “The first film I acquired, <i>Life or Death</i>, is closest to my heart,” he says, adding that it's this Egyptian classic that became the catalyst for his journey into cinema. Mr Naser believes every visitor to the museum will find an emotional connection. He recalls how a woman was moved to tears on the opening day after she found the tape of a movie she had watched with her grandfather shortly before he passed away. "It’s both a sad and happy story,” he says, adding that it's his "goal" to "bring joy to people and help them escape from the stress of life". Since the museum’s opening, around 600 to 800 people, including tourists from the Gulf and other Arab countries, have visited. “It isn't just cinema, each film is like a book with captivating chapters. When people come here, it’s like a certificate of honour for me and I consider each visitor my brother or sister." Mr Naser admits it was challenging to curate the museum. "The amount invested in this place is significant, but the effort and time in preparing it far exceeds any financial cost.” Organising each section required meticulous attention, from restoring old posters to cataloguing films and sourcing vintage items. “When I look at everything now, I think of the hours spent deciding where each piece should go, how to group them – by genre, by decade. It was exhausting but worth every second.” Each section of the museum captures a slice of the past: vintage games that remind visitors of their childhoods, old magazines capturing past cultural moments, vinyl records and cassette tapes of favourite songs, and, of course, VHS tapes and DVDs that bring classic films to life. “I have a section just for games from the good old days,” he says proudly, “and another for old magazines, vinyl records, and cassette tapes. Each area has its own spirit.” For Mr Naser, every piece he acquires is part of a greater mission. “Searching for a film isn’t just about getting a tape or a movie for the club; it’s about showcasing exceptional items that draw people here.” The museum has gained recognition as a unique cultural destination in the UAE, with Mr Naser calling it a part of the UAE’s cultural legacy that honours the visions of the nation’s leaders. With each visitor entering Mr Naser’s world of cinema, he believes a memory will be evoked that's truly special, while keeping his passion for cinema alive.