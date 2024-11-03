Gifted Emirati pianist who found his voice through music to receive UN award

A gifted teenage <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/01/02/meet-ahmed-al-mousawi-the-12-year-old-piano-genius-who-plays-beethoven-mozart-and-bach/" target="_blank">pianist</a> and composer who connected with the world through his love of music is to be honoured at a UN-backed international festival. Ahmed Al Hashemi, 14, will receive a diploma recognising his prodigious talent at the Cinema Heritage International Film Heritage in Paris, held from November 4 to 8 and supported by Unesco. Ahmed, whose parents were told he had autism when he was 20 months old, has mastered pieces by Beethoven, Mozart and Bach, and composes his own music. His mother, Eiman Al Aleeli, said Ahmed's abilities have helped him flourish after he faced challenges in his formative years due to his condition and he has proved this is no barrier to achievement. The family struggled to find a suitable school for him before he found his feet at Al Yasat Private School in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/2022/08/04/a-guide-to-nine-top-ranked-abu-dhabi-schools-with-tuition-fees-under-dh45000/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. “His musical journey, which began at the age of seven, has led him to perform in various countries around the world,” Ms Al Aleeli told <i>The National</i>. “The award at the festival, held with the support of Unesco, highlights his ongoing work in music and his contribution to raising awareness about autism.” For Ahmed, this recognition is more than just an acknowledgement of his musical ability, it's a testament to the power of creativity in breaking down barriers and fostering understanding. “Music has always been his way of communicating with the world. It’s how he expresses his emotions, thoughts, and dreams,” his mother said. Ahmed's ability to play complex compositions by the great composers and his talent for composing original pieces have marked him out as an outstanding young musician. Over the years, he has performed in over 100 events, both locally and internationally, including in countries like South Korea, Canada, Latvia, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia. “As a mother, I know he has a special gift, but to see the world recognise it in this way is truly humbling,” said Ms Al Aleeli. “I remember the first time I saw him play the piano by ear. It was as if the music unlocked something inside him, and suddenly, he could communicate in ways words could not,” his mother said. “Music is not just a hobby for Ahmed; it’s his language, his connection to the world.” Ahmed, who previously went by the surname Al Mousawi, is studying music under two teachers – including one focusing on academic lessons through the Royal College of Music in London, where he recently passed Grade 7 with merit. He is now preparing for the diploma level, while the other teacher is supporting his development as a composer. An extensive list of achievements includes receiving the Musical Sensibility Special Prize at the Debussy International Music Competition in 2024, earning a gold medal at the Lipton Music Competition in 2023, and winning the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2022. He has performed at prestigious venues including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Dubai Opera last year and was recognised at the Human Rights Conference in Geneva as one of the most successful young talents that year. This year, Ahmed performed at the Cairo Opera House during the Arab Music Festival. Ahmed’s dream is to become one of the world’s leading pianists and composers while continuing to use music as a platform to advocate for inclusivity and awareness about autism. “He is showing the world that being different is a gift, not a limitation,” his mother said. “Music helped him find his voice, and I hope it can help others find theirs too.” Seventy-five million people – around one per cent of the world’s population – are thought to have some form of autism, a neurological condition that affects communication and social skills. In April 2021, the UAE Cabinet approved the National Policy for People with Autism. It set out ways to provide people with autism with easy access to services, to ensure their inclusion in education and wider society, and to train more qualified professionals while bolstering community awareness. The policy comprises 14 initiatives across five pillars of diagnosis, health care, human resources, inclusive education and community awareness and empowerment. A virtual reality experience aimed at helping teachers and caregivers understand the sensory overload faced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/03/31/weekend-essay-autism-and-how-we-understand-autistic-people-needs-to-be-reframed/" target="_blank">people with autism</a> recently opened in Abu Dhabi. Described as the first such immersive room in the Middle East, the Autism Reality Experience will also help parents of children with autism learn how to care for them better.