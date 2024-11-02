Ten UAE laws everybody should know, according to experts

As the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> continues to experience a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/11/abu-dhabis-population-reaches-almost-38-million-people-census-reveals/" target="_blank">population boom</a>, with more people <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/24/uae-life-surpasses-expectations-for-millionaires-relocating-to-the-country/" target="_blank">relocating to the Emirates</a>, experts are reminding residents of the laws by which everybody needs to abide. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/21/is-it-mandatory-to-update-married-name-on-passport-visa-and-emirates-id/" target="_blank">Keren Bobker</a>, a financial adviser who has lived in the UAE for more than two decades, said she has been reminding residents of certain regulations, such as debt non-repayment and frozen bank accounts, for years, “but I still come across people every single week who are unaware”. With the help of a few experts, <i>The National</i> has compiled a list of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/law/" target="_blank">laws</a> everybody visiting or living in the country should know. “While non-payment or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2022/01/05/the-debt-panel-my-salary-was-cut-and-i-cant-afford-my-loan-repayments/" target="_blank">late repayment</a> of money owed is less of a criminal issue than in the past, it is still a very serious matter in the UAE,” said Ms Bobker. “We are seeing fewer people being imprisoned for debt as the courts are more lenient following rule changes but don’t think you can walk away from any debts.” Banks can take action if you miss three payments and file a police case and request a travel ban, added Ms Bobker. “It is possible to avoid prison if you can demonstrate you have financial difficulties for a good reason – rather than wilful non-payment – but certain bans and legal cases can mean that a residency visa cannot be renewed.” On death, any villas, apartments or commercial buildings that you own are shared between a number of family members and don’t automatically pass on to your husband or wife, even if jointly owned. Sons receive twice as much as daughters and other relatives can be beneficiaries, such as parents, in-laws or cousins. “It is messy, and can have tax and other legal complications, but all non-Emiratis can write a will to specify their required beneficiaries,” advised Ms Bobker. “Following a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/courts/2023/08/18/marriage-divorce-inheritance-law/" target="_blank">change in the law</a>, Muslim expats can write full wills, too.” When you change job, the bank is alerted when your last salary payment is marked “final salary”. This is a requirement for all employers and, following this, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/07/04/banks-in-uae-account/" target="_blank">your bank</a> may put a block on your account. “If you don’t have any debts, this may not happen or it will be unblocked quickly,” said Ms Bobker. “However, if you have any loans or outstanding credit card debts, then you need to be aware that some banks will use the salary payment, plus any end of service gratuity, to repay or reduce liabilities. “This may be in the terms of the loan agreement that you signed, so it is wise to read everything before signing and to check what you have agreed to.” If liabilities are not settled in full, certain banks will not unfreeze the accounts until they see a new work visa and the first salary payment. “This is why it is smart to keep an emergency fund in another bank, or even better in an offshore account,” advised Ms Bobker. “Married couples are better off having separate bank accounts, with different banks, so all the household money is not frozen for weeks. And be aware that accounts are frozen in the event of death – for a very long time.” Currently, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/11/are-high-insurance-costs-pricing-retirees-out-of-living-in-the-uae-long-term/" target="_blank">health insurance</a> is mandatory only in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. However, an incoming new law will soon require employers in all other emirates to obtain cover for their employees. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/03/22/long-awaited-nationwide-health-insurance-mandate-to-come-into-force-in-january/" target="_blank">This nationwide law</a> is expected to come into force from January 1, 2025. The decision to implement mandatory medical insurance in Dubai passed in 2014 and “Dubai has since been able to reduce healthcare costs associated with routine check-ups, treatment of chronic illnesses, emergency care and for several other medical services,” said Toshita Chauhan, business head of health and motor insurance for policybazaar.ae. “A basic health plan that employees can benefit from ought to have an annual premium ranging between Dh500 to Dh700 with a maximum insurance cover of Dh150,00 per person per annum. The cost of insurance must be covered by the employer, and this amount is not deductible from employee salaries.” In Abu Dhabi, where the health insurance law was enforced from June 2006, if you don't have it, you may have to pay a fine of Dh300 per person every month, added Ms Chauhan. “The Abu Dhabi government will also not renew the visa or grant residency to a person who does not have proof of health insurance.” Every car on the road must have at least third-party insurance, warned Ms Chauhan. “Failing to adhere to this law can result in severe consequences, such as hefty fines, the suspension of your driver licence and even imprisonment in some cases.” Car insurance policy terms are 12 months, with an additional 30 days grace period and have to be renewed every year at the time of vehicle registration. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 24 of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes, posting or sharing defamatory content, spreading rumours or making <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/06/08/uae-warns-of-heavy-penalties-for-sharing-social-media-drug-posts/" target="_blank">offensive online comments</a> can lead to heavy fines, imprisonment and even deportation. “Even private messages can lead to legal consequences if there is an element of harassment in them,” said Danish Qazi, senior associate at BSA Law, a legal firm based in Dubai. “Given the use of social media, the residents of the UAE should be mindful of the laws which could land them in trouble while using platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook. “A thorough understanding of cybercrimes is essential to avoid breaking the law even unintentionally.” While this regulation is only relevant to business owners, even the smallest businesses need to be aware that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/06/23/uae-fta-urges-eligible-commercial-entities-to-register-for-corporate-tax-by-june-30/" target="_blank">corporate tax registration</a>, which was enforced earlier this year, is a critical obligation in the UAE. This law requires all entities, regardless of whether they meet the taxable income threshold, to register with the Federal Tax Authority within the prescribed timelines. “Failure to register on time incurs penalties,” said Mahmoud Kreidie, a paralegal at BSA Law. “The FTA has the authority to freeze assets, restrict business operations and impose other sanctions.” It can also affect license renewals and a company’s operational abilities, he added. “Businesses must ensure timely registration and compliance to avoid these serious consequences.” Strict laws protect individual privacy in both private and public spaces across the UAE, making unauthorised photography or videography without consent illegal. “Private space owners can set conditions for photos or videos, with consent often implied through event terms, though some areas may be designated as ‘no photography’ zones to respect privacy and data protection,” explained Mr Kreidie. There are two specific regulations in the Penal Code and Cybercrimes Law that prohibit recording or photographing anyone without consent and sharing these over digital networks. “These laws reinforce respect for personal dignity and privacy, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding these values long established in the region.” A new iteration of the UAE Penal Code announced in 2020 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/uae-legal-reform-top-official-says-divorce-alcohol-and-cohabitation-law-changes-part-of-progressive-policy-1.1125523" target="_blank">decriminalised cohabitation</a>, meaning unmarried couples of the opposite sex can now live together, something which was illegal under a federal law enforced in 1987. This could previously lead to imprisonment and deportation. However, partners can still face legal repercussions if a spouse or legal guardian files an objection. It is also up to landlords and residential buildings whether to accept unmarried couples as tenants under their own regulations. Drinking alcohol without a licence was also decriminalised at the same time. Swearing or any other offensive behaviour deemed antisocial, such as making rude gestures with your fingers or hands, are considered obscene acts that are against the law. Offenders can be jailed or deported, if reported. In this same vein, public displays of affection, including kissing or touching, can also result in an arrest.