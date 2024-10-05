UAE strengthens domestic violence law with stricter penalties for offenders

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">The UAE</a> has tightened legislation aimed at curbing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/04/social-care-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">domestic violence</a> in an effort to clamp down on offenders and offer greater protection to victims and their families. Those who breach the new law face stiff penalties, which may include a six-month <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/courts/uae-brings-in-new-jail-terms-and-restraining-orders-to-tackle-domestic-violence-1.955464" target="_blank">jail sentence</a> and fines of up to Dh50,000, with more severe punishments for repeat offenders or cases involving minors, pregnant women, or people with special needs. There will be more protection for victims, a move that has been welcomed by law experts. Some of the changes include a new protection order, which can be issued by prosecutors or the courts. Under the new legislation, anyone who is aware of domestic violence but fails to report it could face a fine of between Dh5,000 and Dh10,000. The new law, Federal Decree-Law No 13 of 2024, addresses various forms of abuse including physical, psychological, sexual and financial harm. It includes stronger measures in prohibiting an accused from approaching the victim, removing the accused from a shared residence and preventing the accused from damaging the victim’s property. The protection order, which differs from the previous version in that it can be enforced immediately, is initially valid for 30 days but can be renewed as needed. Victims are given the right to report incidents, and there is an obligation for service providers and others aware of domestic violence to do the same. Shabana Saleem, senior associate with Al Tamimi and Co law firm, praised the new legislation. “Domestic violence is one of the most traumatic challenges a family can face, and addressing it requires both legal and emotional support, and we understand the critical importance of making sure all parties are heard in the process,” she said. “The new law represents a significant step forward in empowering families by raising awareness and requiring anyone, particularly family members, healthcare providers, social workers, and educators, to report incidents of domestic violence. “This collective approach reinforces the protection of survivors. The law comprehensively addresses physical, psychological, and financial abuse, with key provisions such as court-issued protection orders, financial support, counselling, and strict penalties, including imprisonment and fines.” The legislation also lays the foundation for long-term recovery, she added. “This new law demonstrates a strong commitment to deterring domestic violence, empowering our community to address these difficult issues and promoting the well-being of families during these difficult times,” said Ms Saleem. The law includes a Dh50,000 penalty for anyone who coerces victims to withdraw their complaints. With the previous law, abusers could face a jail term of six months, but with a lesser fine of Dh5,000, doubling upon repeat offences. Those who broke protection orders could faced a three-month jail terms and fines of up to Dh100,000. The new legislation includes the establishment of an electronic registry recording all domestic violence cases. The legislation also urges the creation of shelters for victims, some of which exist in parts of the country including Abu Dhabi, which must provide not only safe housing but also health and psychological services. The shelters must also take those seeking refuge within 24 hours. “The law has also included [a requirement] to have the victims accompanied by a specialist psychological therapist at the investigations before the prosecution,” said lawyer Diana Hamade, who added that she had long been calling for such a service to be introduced. <i>The National </i>had reported earlier in the week how carers in Abu Dhabi would now undergo more rigorous training to deal with children who have suffered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/12/05/domestic-abuse-victim-speaks-up-as-campaign-to-end-gender-violence-begins/" target="_blank">domestic violence</a> and abuse. Globally, an estimated 736 million women, almost one in three, have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life, according to the most recent figures available from the World Health Organisation. Another Dubai-based lawyer, Madeleine Mendy, said the move to tighten laws against domestic abuse would offer a vital lifeline to vulnerable women across the country. “As a family lawyer in Dubai, I encounter serious cases of domestic violence daily, with many women being victims of abuse throughout the country,” said Ms Mendy, partner and head of the family law department at Bin Sevan Advocates and Legal Consultants. “Just recently, I assisted a woman in Abu Dhabi, who had suffered severe beatings at the hands of her husband, in securing care and access to the police. “Therefore, it is incredibly encouraging to witness the advancements made by the new domestic violence law, particularly the introduction of harsher penalties for perpetrators and the immediate removal of offenders from shared homes.” The new measures also ensure reconciliation between parties can only proceed with the full agreement of the victim and approval from the prosecutors, ensuring that safety remains a priority.