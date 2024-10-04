Carers across Abu Dhabi will receive training to help victims of abuse and trafficking. Getty Images
Carers across Abu Dhabi will receive training to help victims of abuse and trafficking. Getty Images

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi carers to be trained in helping child abuse and trafficking victims

On-the-job training will take place at shelters across the capital and Al Ain

Shireena Al Nowais

October 04, 2024