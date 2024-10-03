Prof Kypros Nicolaides speaking at the International Foetal Medicine Foundation Congress in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Burjeel Medical City
Meet the 'father of foetal medicine' who has dedicated life to reducing maternal mortality rate

Prof Kypros Nicolaides has starred in a Netflix show and is renowned for saving countless lives of mothers and children

Shireena Al Nowais

October 03, 2024