Meet the 'father of foetal medicine' who has dedicated life to reducing maternal mortality rate

Prof Kypros Nicolaides, 71, a pioneering Greek-Cypriot physician and professor of foetal medicine at King's College Hospital, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a>, is widely regarded as the father of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/09/14/parents-feel-blessed-as-baby-who-had-in-womb-surgery-in-abu-dhabi-is-ready-to-go-home/" target="_blank">foetal medicine</a> for his transformative work in prenatal screening and diagnosis. He is renowned for reshaping the field of foetal medicine and devoting his life to changing the WHO statistic that says every other minute a woman dies as a result of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/04/22/what-causes-a-twin-to-die-in-the-womb-understanding-the-risks-in-a-multiple-pregnancy/" target="_blank">complications during pregnancy</a> and delivery. With achievements such as introducing intrauterine blood transfusions for foetal anaemia and performing endoscopic laser surgery for twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, his life's work has seen significant advancement in the field. His contributions were recognised in 2020 when he was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honours in the field. Prof Nicolaides also appeared in the acclaimed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netflix/" target="_blank">Netflix</a> series <i>The Surgeon's Cut</i> in the same year. He was speaking to <i>The National </i>during the International Foetal Medicine Foundation Congress in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, which took place last weekend. "The main challenge is developing better ways to identify women at risk and prevent these complications before they arise," Prof Nicolaides said. He has championed a global campaign focused on the prediction and prevention of conditions such as pre-eclampsia, a blood pressure condition that develops during pregnancy and premature birth. For pre-eclampsia, which can lead to severe maternal complications, he advocates early screening in the third month of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/pampering-during-pregnancy-what-s-safe-and-what-s-not-1.855160" target="_blank">pregnancy</a>. His method includes blood pressure monitoring and tracking placental growth factors. By identifying at-risk women early and prescribing aspirin, based on evidence that it can reduce the risks of pre-eclampsia, Prof Nicolaides has seen a significant reduction in cases. Similarly, his work has been pivotal in reducing the risk of premature birth. "We’ve shown that by measuring the length of the cervix at 20 weeks and treating women with a short cervix with [steroid hormone] progesterone, we can halve the risk of premature births," he said. "This is very inexpensive and safe." Prof Nicolaides stresses that these risks, though universal, vary in severity across regions. "In countries like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/" target="_blank">Pakistan</a> and in South-east Asia, poverty heightens the risk of premature births," he said. "In Africa, infections combined with poverty make complications more likely. But these problems exist everywhere, even in wealthier countries. That’s why every woman should have this examination at 20 weeks." The latest WHO report, which tracked maternal deaths nationally, regionally and globally from 2000 to 2020, found there were an estimated 287,000 maternal deaths worldwide in 2020. The study found in two of the eight UN regions – Europe and Northern America, and Latin America and the Caribbean – the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/09/12/how-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-hopes-to-turn-the-tide-on-maternal-mortality/" target="_blank">maternal mortality rate </a>increased by 17 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. Elsewhere, the rate had stagnated. The world must significantly accelerate progress to meet global targets for reducing maternal deaths, or risk the lives of at least one million more women by 2030, the report concluded. Beyond his medical achievements, Prof Nicolaides is known for his empathy – a trait he believes is as essential to medicine as technical skill. In <i>The Surgeon’s Cut </i>documentary series, Prof Nicolaides is seen reassuring anxious mothers during their prenatal consultations, encouraging them to place one hand on his arm and the other on their spouse’s. This small act of comfort, he explained, can ease a mother’s nerves during tense moments, emphasising the human connection at the heart of his practice. Over the years, Prof Nicolaides has shared in the joy of successful procedures, but he’s also witnessed profound loss. Unafraid to show his emotions, he wept openly during one case involving a twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome procedure, when one of the babies passed away. "It’s nothing special," he said of his reaction. "We’re human." This willingness to show vulnerability suggests a deep emotional connection to his patients and their families. His approach to medicine is personal and it’s this human touch that has earned him the respect of so many of his patients. "I’m not a detached professional," he said. "If I see someone who is sad, I feel sad. If they’re happy, I’m happy." This empathy has become as integral to his work as his scientific expertise, he added. This sense of empathy runs deep and is the product of his upbringing. Born in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cyprus/" target="_blank">Cyprus</a>, he was inspired by his father, a doctor who would travel from village to village to see patients. 'He worked with the people. If someone died, he would stay to bury them and if they survived, the whole village celebrated," Prof Nicolaides said. This emotional connection with his patients is a hallmark of Prof Nicolaides's approach, setting him apart in a field often seen as too technical and clinical. Prof Nicolaides is enthusiastic about the future of medicine, particularly in genetics and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence (AI)</a>. "Within the next five years, genetic profiling will become the norm," he said. "It will allow us to predict complications and personalise treatments. For instance, insurance companies may soon request genetic profiles to assess risk for diseases like breast cancer." Prof Nicolaides is already seeing the impact of AI in his field. "In foetal medicine, AI is making it easier to diagnose complex conditions. With new ultrasound machines, non-experts can perform scans and the AI will detect problems with incredible accuracy," he said. "The biggest advances will come in genetics and AI, but we must never forget that doctors are people, and we need to care for our patients as people." Throughout his career, Prof Nicolaides has been dedicated not only to his own research but also to training the next generation of doctors. "I’ve provided 70 to 80 scholarships every year to doctors from Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and around the world. I train them for two years and then send them back to their countries to raise standards," he said. Prof Nicolaides's influence extends to the UAE, where he played a key role in establishing a foetal medicine unit. "The UAE is now a hub for the latest medical technology and education," he said. "It’s not just about importing expertise any more; it’s about developing talent locally. I’m glad to have contributed to that." In 2022, Burjeel Holdings established the Kypros Nicolaides Foetal Medicine and Therapy Centre at its flagship Burjeel Medical City, where pioneering in-utero surgeries have been successfully performed. While Prof Nicolaides has saved thousands of lives, certain cases remain close to his heart. He recounted one of his many memorable cases: a woman who came to him more than 20 years ago, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pregnancy/" target="_blank">pregnant</a> with twins suffering from twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. "Everyone told her to abort because the babies wouldn’t survive. But I performed laser surgery and last week she showed me her two daughters, now 22 years old. That’s what makes everything worthwhile," he said. Though he has saved thousands of babies, Prof Nicolaides does not forget the tragedies. "Every case is a new challenge and, unfortunately, I can’t save all the babies."