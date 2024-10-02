First Social Care Forum begins in Abu Dhabi with call to embrace innovation in sector

An Emirati Minister on Wednesday set out the UAE's commitment to putting "human development at the heart of every initiative" on the opening day of the inaugural Social Care Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, highlighted the crucial role to be played by the two-day event in bolstering social services on offer across the Emirates.

The forum – which is being held under the theme of Enhancing Innovation and Co-operation in Social Care at Hilton Abu Dhabi in Yas Island – has attracted leaders, experts and decision-makers from across the world.

It has been organised by Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development (DCD) in partnership with Deloitte Middle East.

“We believe that the future we are building today is the product of our commitment to continuous development and improvement, and creating an environment that fosters innovation, placing human development at the heart of every initiative,” Ms Al Mazrouei said.

She said the gathering will provide an opportunity to exchange experiences and expertise to improve social care standards for the betterment of communities.

Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, chairman of the DCD, said global collaboration was key to advance the sector. He spoke of Abu Dhabi's aspiration to be a model of excellence.

The opening day of the forum involved a panel discussion on global trends in social services, which explored emerging needs, innovative practices and future approaches to improve care provisions.

More than 40 speakers took part in a series of discussions, while 10 workshops and interactive sessions were held with the purpose of help professionals to develop their skills. The forum concludes on Thursday

