UAE ministry launches system to help victims of domestic abuse

The UAE Ministry of Community Development has launched a system, called "soun", to help victims of domestic abuse in the family home.

Intended as an awareness tool to identify domestic abuse, soun, or safeguard in English, can be accessed when people log in to the ministry's MOCD Connect smartphone application.

The self-assessment method is a new addition to several channels on which people can request help from authorities by using hotline numbers and email contacts.

Quote The system makes people aware of their rights through several educational awareness videos to encourage them to increase their knowledge and reject abuse Eman Hareb Al Falahi, UAE Ministry of Community Development

