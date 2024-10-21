‘Is it mandatory to update married name on passport, visa and Emirates ID?’

<b>Question:</b> I have a question about my <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/26/uae-bank-fraud-credit-cards/" target="_blank">Emirates ID card</a>. I have recently got married and plan to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/does-uae-newlywed-need-to-change-name-on-emirates-id-driving-licence-and-other-documents-1.325483" target="_blank">change my surname</a>, but I am going to delay doing this legally until my <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/visa-amnesty/" target="_blank">visa is renewed </a>early next year. I have several questions. Is it OK to delay changing my name? I am not sure if I can update my passport now and my EID later. Can I call myself by my married name before changing my documents? Do I need to notify anyone in the UAE about my change of marital status? <i><b>HR, Dubai</b></i> <b>Answer:</b> There is no legal requirement for any woman to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/03/15/the-maiden-name-debate-in-which-countries-do-women-not-take-their-husbands-name/" target="_blank">change her surname on marriage</a>. It is simply a personal choice and often a cultural expectation so you can make a change at any time if you wish. A person can also use their married name before updating it legally but it will only be official once all documents have been updated. If you update your passport, you must also update other documents. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/18/uae-visa-download/" target="_blank">visa and identity card </a>will need to be updated and reissued. Failure to do so can result in fines and also the suspension of government services as the EID is technically invalidated. This can also affect banking services as the account can be suspended or frozen without a valid EID. If someone is an employee, they should first notify their employer as some companies will handle this process. Following changes in 2023, individuals can now update all details online via the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security <a href="https://icp.gov.ae/en/" target="_blank">(known as ICP) website </a>or app. Your UAE Pass login details are required. As well as passport and EID copies, a letter from any sponsor is also required, whether the employer is from mainland or a free zone. Once logged in, select the Update Personal Information option and follow instructions. The total cost should be around Dh300 ($81.60). If someone does not wish to use the website or app, they can visit a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/smile-you-re-on-camera-rta-installs-technology-to-monitor-customer-happiness-1.836421" target="_blank">customer happiness centre </a>or an approved typing centre to go through the same process but the fee will be a little higher. Whether or not a woman chooses to change her surname, she should notify the UAE authorities. The ICP website advises that even “if no such change occurs, you must visit one of the customer service centres of the Emirates ID with the necessary documents to update the date in the ID card and in the population register system". <b>Q:</b> My husband has a company registered in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/sharjah-media-city-looks-to-lure-game-developers-as-it-invests-dh50m-in-new-buildings-1.936236" target="_blank">Sharjah Media City free zone </a>(known as Shams). I am an employee of the company and have a residency visa. Due to family issues, I will be living in Australia for the next 18 months. My question is whether I will still have to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/01/11/the-debt-panel-can-i-keep-my-uae-bank-account-after-uk-move/" target="_blank">back in the UAE every six months to keep the visa active</a>? I don’t want to come back just for this and I heard that rule was no longer in force. <i><b>SM, Melbourne, Australia</b></i> <b>A:</b> For the majority of residency visas, the six-month rule still applies. A residency visa is invalidated if someone is out of the country for a period exceeding 180 days, but it is not cancelled and that is problematic if trying to re-enter the UAE. This is confirmed in the new immigration law, Federal Decree No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, and subsequent implementing regulations. Article 59 of the law states <i>"</i>a foreigner's residence permit is considered cancelled if the period of stay outside of the UAE exceeds 180 continuous days." There are a few exceptions such as people with student visas, foreign wives of Emiratis and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/22/golden-visa-apply/" target="_blank">golden visa holders</a>. <b>Q: </b>I have just had my American passport renewed. My problem is that my iqama is in my old passport. Is that likely to cause a problem? Do I have to arrange and pay for the permit to be transferred to the new passport for it to be legal? <i><b>HD, Riyadh</b></i> <b>A:</b> It is not unusual for residents across the GCC to have their current residency permit or visa, an iqama in Saudi Arabia, in a passport that has expired. The simple course of action is to travel with both passports, so that officials can see they have both a current passport and a current iqama. Just keep them together and if you are required to provide a copy as proof of identity, make sure you provide copies of the information pages from both passports, as the residency visa will show the old passport number. When you come to get your visa renewed, it will be placed in the current passport and you simply remove the old one. Note that the passports should be joined by an elastic band but should not be stapled. Staples can damage the chip in the document and cause issues with airport scanners. <i>Keren Bobker is an independent financial adviser and senior partner with Holborn Assets in Dubai, with more than 30 years' experience. Contact her at </i><a href="mailto:keren@holbornassets.com"><i>keren@holbornassets.com</i></a><i> or at </i><a href="http://www.financialuae.com/"><i>www.financialuae.com</i></a> <i>The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only</i>