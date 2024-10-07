In order to earn money in the UAE, it is mandatory for residents to have a suitable licence or work permit. Getty Images
In order to earn money in the UAE, it is mandatory for residents to have a suitable licence or work permit. Getty Images

'How old do you have to be to set up a business in the UAE?'

As per the Commercial Transactions Law, a person cannot set up a business until they are 18 years of age

Keren Bobker

October 07, 2024

