More than 1,800 private firms fined for breaching Emiratisation rules

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has revealed that 1,818 private companies have been fined for breaching the rules about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/21/number-of-emiratis-working-in-private-sector-reaches-113000/" target="_blank">hiring Emiratis</a>. The fines surround the hiring of 2,784 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/30/uae-private-sector-must-develop-local-talent-to-support-emiratisation-drive/" target="_blank">UAE citizens</a> which were made on false pretences. The ministry issued fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh500,000, with some cases being referred to the Public Prosecution office, depending on their severity. The cases referred to were from the middle of 2022 to September 17, 2024. Companies have until December 30 to take the total workforce representation of Emiratis to 6 per cent. First introduced in September 2022, the targets require a 1 per cent increase every six months. The goal is for a 2 per cent increase annually to reach 10 per cent by the end of 2026. Smaller businesses with 20 to 49 employees must hire at least one Emirati in a skilled position by the end of this year and another by next year.