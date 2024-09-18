How to download a digital copy of your UAE visa

People living in the UAE no longer require a residency visa page on their passport, but there is still an easy way to keep track of your status.

The visa stickers were replaced by a "new generation" of enhanced Emirates IDs in 2022 as part of a drive to streamline services.

But the permit can still be downloaded using the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website or UAEICP app.

Residents can use Emirates IDs and passports to get through immigration, with airlines equipped to check validities of residencies using passport numbers and Emirates IDs.

New residency visa applicants also don't need to file separate forms for IDs and visa stamps. You can also track the application status online using your passport number.

The UAE visa will have your file number, unique ID, sponsor name, profession and expiry details. These will be necessary if you want to check the validity of your visa online or apply for services on the ICP channels.

How to download the UAE visa on your phone

The visa page itself is available in a digital form on the official ICP Smart Service app which you can access any time with an active internet connection or download for offline use.

– Download the ICP Smart Services app UAEICP

– Login using your UAE Pass or create an account

– On the bottom menu, click on ‘Cards’ and you’ll see a wallet with your UAE visa page and Emirates ID

– Download the required document as a PDF and save it on your mobile device

– If you have sponsored dependants, their documents will be automatically available to download.

Similarly, you can download the digital visa through the ICP website after logging in using your registered email address or UAE Pass.

How to obtain a stamped UAE visa document

Residents can get a printed and stamped version of their UAE residence visa which may be a requirement for certain services.

– On the ICP Smart Services website, click on ‘Public Services’ on the top menu bar and then on ‘Reports’ on the next dashboard.

– Choose the ‘Other Services – Reports – Residence Details – Print’ option and click on ‘Start Service’

– Enter one of – visa file number, unified number or identity number. The first two are on your visa page while the third is your Emirates ID number.

– Pay the fees of Dh250. The service card has an itemised breakdown of the fees (available on the top right of the service page)

– The service will be completed in two working days, according to the official website.

The same service can be availed through customer happiness centres. You can get the location details of the nearest customer happiness centre through the mobile app.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments