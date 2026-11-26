Ukraine's sea-drone strike on a Russian warship in Benghazi drew global attention for its drama: a modern, stealth vessel capsizing in a Mediterranean port far from the Black Sea.

Inside Libya, however, it stands as a stark symbol of the disunity, mistrust and foreign dependence plaguing the country.

Early on Sunday, sea drones struck the Russian missile corvette Merkury at its pier in Benghazi naval base, opposite the port entrance, according to data from the Libya-Analysis consultancy shared with The National. At least one struck next to an anti-ship missile launcher, probably detonating four warheads before the ship capsized and partly sank stern-first.

That same evening, drones struck the Russian cargo ship Angara off the coast, though the vessel managed to reach the port while on fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said seven drones were used, and Kyiv described the strike as self-defence. Two Libyan naval personnel died of their wounds, according to Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the eastern Libyan National Army.

The strike drew rare unity in rhetoric across Libya's east-west divide. Tripoli's Government of National Unity rejected turning the country into “an arena for international conflicts”, warning that hosting illicit foreign forces “invites the spillover of external conflicts”.

Benghazi's administration sought a UN inquiry, and the UN mission in Libya (Unsmil) called for an independent probe, saying it underscored the need to reunify state institutions.

On Monday, after an emergency meeting in Benghazi, the eastern House of Representatives launched an initiative to unify institutions and prepare for elections, inviting Tripoli's High Council of State to form a joint committee within a week.

Analysts doubt it will break the deadlock.

“I wouldn't read too much into this initiative,” said Virginie Collombier, a professor at Luiss School of Government in Rome and president of the Mediterranean Platform, who described it as a rare convergence of sovereignty rather than a genuine opening for reunification.

The strike comes at a brittle moment. Rival camps adopted their first unified budget in over a decade in April and reached a UN-mediated deal in August to hold elections within 24 months under a single executive authority. Talks steered by US senior adviser Massad Boulos have also pushed to unify political and military institutions.

Ms Collombier told The National that the US-steered talks had already exposed divisions and competing ambitions inside both camps, and warned the Benghazi strike could deepen them. “Rather than bringing the two sides closer, this incident risks hardening positions and making compromises even more difficult,” she said, adding that it would make it harder to establish who could deliver on any deal.

Wolfgang Pusztai, senior analyst at Libya-Analysis and chairman of the National Council on US-Libya Relations advisory board, does not expect the strike to alter political initiatives “whose prospects of success are very limited anyway”. Real military unification beyond a symbolic joint headquarters and small counterterrorism or border units was already “highly unlikely”, he added.

Mistrust and security gaps

Whether Ukraine has a military presence in Libya remains unconfirmed. Tripoli has denied any “understandings” with Kyiv, despite repeated claims of a Ukrainian base or operational presence in the west of the country.

Ukraine's SBU security service claimed the drones were launched from a “mother ship”. Mr Pusztai said he would “almost rule out” a Ukrainian presence or drone base in Libya. He noted that Ukraine's sea drones have an 800km to 1,000km range and are safer launched from a commercial ship.

Rumours of a base are mainly aimed at Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah's government, and accuse it of illegally allowing foreign outposts on Libyan soil, he said. Mr Pusztai added that claims by anonymous sources that the drones came from western Libya reflected a “still existing huge amount of distrust”.

Ms Collombier said suspicions of western complicity would deepen mistrust while exposing cracks on both sides. Western Libya's security is split among rival militias in Tripoli, Misurata and Zawiya whose interests do not always align with the Prime Minister's. Because Mr Dbeibah does not fully control them, Tripoli might neither have authorised nor known about an operation from its territory, leaving an ambiguity that could fuel fresh political tension.

In the east, the strike undercut the Khalifa Haftar camp's pitch that its territory was stable for partners and investors, and risked fuelling suspicions over security breaches and intelligence failures. Harbour security precautions on Sunday “were obviously neglected”, Libya-Analysis said, with the port entrance open. Afterwards, the immediate response was to block the base entrance with a large number of boats tied together.

The Libyan National Army will tighten security, but Mr Pusztai doubts it could prevent future strikes given Ukraine's Black Sea record against Russian ships.

Reliance on foreign backers

At the root of the stalemate is a contradiction, Ms Collombier said: Libyan leaders invoke sovereignty when foreign conflicts hit home, yet both camps behave like “competing patronage networks”, trading access and sovereignty for external backing and survival. That reliance leaves both sides with “very limited room for manoeuvre”, she and Mr Pusztai agreed.

Eastern Libya's ties with Moscow are steered by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his sons Saddam and Khaled. Russians are believed to form the backbone of the Libyan National Army's air force and air defences, training most pilots and technicians, and providing a battalion-strength rapid reaction force.

As long as Field Marshal Haftar cannot rule out an offensive by rival militias from western Libya, Russia remains an “indispensable partner”, Mr Pusztai said. “Haftar is certainly not in a position to deny the Russians access to the ports controlled by the LNA.”

Benghazi, Tobruk and shared airbases have become an “irreplaceable hub” for Russia's Africa Corps since Bashar Al Assad's fall in Syria in December 2024 and its partial vacating of facilities at Tartus port. Mr Pusztai said the strike on the warship would not alter eastern co-operation with Russia, though it sharply raised risks for Moscow's shadow fleet.

Shifting foreign alliances

Libya's divide has long drawn in outside powers. But even as a foreign war landed in Benghazi, both camps have been courting each other's traditional allies.

Four days before the strike, Tripoli's acting army chief, Salaheddin Al Namroush, met Russia's ambassador, Aydar Aganin, to discuss military co-operation. After the strike, Mr Aganin blamed Kyiv without mentioning Tripoli.

Libya's eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, centre left, with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, centre right, before a meeting in Ankara this week. AFP Show caption: Libya's eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, centre le…

In the east, parliament reversed course to approve a 2019 maritime deal with Turkey; Khaled Haftar held talks in Ankara this month, and on Tuesday, Field Marshal Haftar arrived in the Turkish capital at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's invitation, on a rare visit.

Ms Collombier said Saddam Haftar, already central to eastern Libya's ties with Moscow, has also been courting Ankara. The maritime deal was widely seen as an overture to Turkey as power-sharing talks stalled, and an effort to secure Turkish backing.

Mr Pusztai said the strike would neither alter the balancing act between Moscow and Ankara nor shift the east-west balance, leaving Libya exposed to a war it cannot keep out. “Several more Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian targets in or near Libyan ports can be expected,” he said.