Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr ​Zelenskyy has said his country's troops were behind an attack on a Russian warship near the ​coast ⁠of ‌Libya, declaring: “Result: target hit.”

The ⁠corvette Merkury, one of Russia's newest ships, commissioned ⁠in 2023, was hit using seven ​Ukrainian-made naval drones, Mr Zelenskyy said.

It was docked at Benghazi naval base, where the warship had stopped to refuel and resupply under agreements between Russia and Libya eastern administration.

A fire at the dock was brought under control.

Mr Zelenskyy said a second target, which was also hit, was the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said the Kremlin used ​to transport ‌weapons.

"We continue ⁠operations in ​designated waters," ​Mr Zelensky said on social media.

Mr Zelenskyy called the attack an “exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war”.

He said he had received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps and the “targets we set were achieved”.

The UN Support Mission in Libya said it was seriously concerned by the attacks, stressing that Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity needed to be fully respected.

It called for an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account”.

It warned against “escalatory actions or rhetoric that could fuel tensions within Libya or draw the country into wider regional or international confrontations”. “Libya can not afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” it said in a post on X.

Local authorities said in a statement on Sunday that “Libya is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine war, nor to any armed conflict beyond its own borders”.

The government said its “legitimate relations” with other countries were a matter for Libya.

“The Libyan government will not permit its ports, territory, or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or importing international conflicts,” it said.

Meanwhile, the ⁠death toll rose ⁠to 11 from ​a Russian attack on the ⁠town of Dymer in Ukraine's Kyiv region after rescuers pulled another ⁠body from the rubble, ​regional ⁠governor Tymur ‌Tkachenko said on Monday.

Rescuers ​were combing the rubble of a residential building, after retrieving several bodies overnight. It was not immediately clear how many were feared trapped.